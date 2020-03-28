Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Acquired by Quantum Capital Management

Quantum Capital Management grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up 1.7% of Quantum Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Quantum Capital Management owned approximately 0.11% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter worth about $876,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 213.5% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 59.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 247,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,906,000 after buying an additional 91,862 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 29,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 41,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BOND traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.70. The company had a trading volume of 573,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,937. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.54. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $100.31 and a 52-week high of $114.61.

