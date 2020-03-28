Pivotal Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PVTTF) Trading Up 328.6%

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2020

Pivotal Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PVTTF)’s share price was up 328.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, approximately 10,100 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,896% from the average daily volume of 506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About Pivotal Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PVTTF)

Pivotal Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and overall health. Its lead product, VASCAZEN, is a prescription only medical food formulated for clinical dietary management of cardiovascular disease in patients with documented coronary heart disease and who are deficient in blood Omega-3 fatty acids, eicosapentaenoic acid, and docosahexanenoic acid levels.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit