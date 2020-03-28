Pivotal Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PVTTF) Trading Up 328.6%

Pivotal Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PVTTF)’s share price was up 328.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, approximately 10,100 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,896% from the average daily volume of 506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About Pivotal Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PVTTF)

Pivotal Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and overall health. Its lead product, VASCAZEN, is a prescription only medical food formulated for clinical dietary management of cardiovascular disease in patients with documented coronary heart disease and who are deficient in blood Omega-3 fatty acids, eicosapentaenoic acid, and docosahexanenoic acid levels.

