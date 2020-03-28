Polymetal International’s (POLY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 1,400 ($18.42).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on POLY. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Polymetal International to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,290 ($16.97) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,420 ($18.68) to GBX 1,570 ($20.65) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,424.29 ($18.74).

Shares of LON POLY traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,299.50 ($17.09). The company had a trading volume of 1,715,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,325. Polymetal International has a twelve month low of GBX 763.80 ($10.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,393 ($18.32). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion and a PE ratio of 12.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,256.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,207.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Polymetal International’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Polymetal International’s payout ratio is 0.65%.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

