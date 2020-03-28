ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Down to $2.33

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.48, but opened at $2.33. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 46,524,140 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.87.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UCO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,859,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,824,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.