Qbao (QBT) Price Tops $0.0075 on Top Exchanges

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last week, Qbao has traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Qbao token can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges including EXX, Allcoin, Coinnest and Gate.io. Qbao has a total market cap of $488,768.22 and $5,650.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000148 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Allcoin, EXX, Gate.io and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

