Quantum Capital Management Acquires Shares of 2,288 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $8.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $254.24. 9,513,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,520,973. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $297.68 and its 200-day moving average is $309.15. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.5314 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

