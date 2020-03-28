Quantum Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Quantum Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Quantum Capital Management’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 370,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 74,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,005,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,845,665. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.03 and its 200-day moving average is $76.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.52. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 20.94%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

DFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered Discover Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a target price (down from ) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.88.

In other news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,934,180.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

