Quantum Capital Management Has $1.29 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 389.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,527 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $906,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,619 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 310.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,088,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,089 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21,719.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,110,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 159.9% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,174,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,002,000 after purchasing an additional 722,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,962.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VLO traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $45.04. 7,994,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,833,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.96. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.44.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.