Quantum Capital Management Has $944,000 Position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Quantum Capital Management reduced its holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 474,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,999,000 after purchasing an additional 39,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,956,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,343,000 after purchasing an additional 127,424 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.38. 3,046,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,833,901. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4811 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on CAH. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

