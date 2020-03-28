Quantum Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Quantum Capital Management cut its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMGN traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.27. 4,090,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,719,849. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.89. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.91.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.