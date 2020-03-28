Quantum Capital Management Purchases 18,799 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Quantum Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 517.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,799 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.3% of Quantum Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Quantum Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $2.31 on Friday, hitting $101.72. 2,873,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,361. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.81. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

