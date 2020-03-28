Quantum Capital Management Purchases 610 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Quantum Capital Management raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Quantum Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 622.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 369,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,643,000 after buying an additional 318,451 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 144,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 304,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,350,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.28. 38,701,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,537,508. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.07.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

