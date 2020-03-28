Quantum Capital Management Raises Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Quantum Capital Management grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Quantum Capital Management’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,072,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,085,384,000 after acquiring an additional 738,892 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,945,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,034,135,000 after acquiring an additional 314,400 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,330,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $598,114,000 after acquiring an additional 109,265 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,724,000 after acquiring an additional 87,281 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,704,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LYB. Citigroup raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.10.

LYB traded down $4.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,589,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,332,689. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $98.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.36.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

