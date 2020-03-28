Quantum Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF comprises about 4.5% of Quantum Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Quantum Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $9,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,932,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,428,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,726,000 after acquiring an additional 428,666 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,348,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 729,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,350,000 after acquiring an additional 282,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 705.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 257,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,652,000 after acquiring an additional 225,370 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,964,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,082. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

