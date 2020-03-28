Quantum Capital Management Sells 219 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Quantum Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet accounts for approximately 0.9% of Quantum Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Quantum Capital Management’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 772.4% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

NYSE ZBH traded down $5.91 on Friday, reaching $94.94. 1,844,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,810,571. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.54.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.