Quantum Capital Management Sells 5,081 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Quantum Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,081 shares during the quarter. Quantum Capital Management’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of ON traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.89. 9,329,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,150,051. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $25.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.18.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ON. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

In related news, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $242,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 676,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,260,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Taner Ozcelik sold 141,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,543,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,338 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,735 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.