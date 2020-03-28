Quantum Capital Management Sells 93 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Quantum Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Quantum Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,130,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,306,117. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

