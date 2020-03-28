Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

METC has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Ramaco Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.40.

NASDAQ:METC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 89,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,465. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38. The company has a market cap of $106.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.01. Ramaco Resources has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $7.22.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $45.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 15.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

