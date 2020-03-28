Ratan Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,000. Paypal comprises about 1.5% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.45.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $9,450,179.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,627,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $7.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.48. 11,151,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,333,222. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $118.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.61.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.