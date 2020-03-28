Ratan Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Ratan Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Guardant Health accounts for about 0.5% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 851.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.71.

Shares of Guardant Health stock traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.79. 842,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,811. Guardant Health Inc has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $112.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.36 and a 200-day moving average of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 33.84%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total transaction of $209,470.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,857.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samir Kaul sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $2,059,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,258.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,866 shares of company stock worth $4,068,428. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.