Ratan Capital Management LP Invests $4.39 Million in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,000. Qiagen makes up about 2.3% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the fourth quarter worth about $121,168,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,805,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,600,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,066,000. Finally, Twin Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Qiagen from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of Qiagen stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.45. 2,164,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,018,863. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average of $35.60. Qiagen NV has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -202.25, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qiagen NV will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

