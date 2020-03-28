Ratan Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Ratan Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,063 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for 0.8% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,097,000 after purchasing an additional 35,850 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 2,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total transaction of $357,088.65. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,654.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $62,210.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,458.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,931 shares of company stock worth $2,596,264. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,665,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $176.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 76.20, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.15.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

