Ratan Capital Management LP Sells 1,400 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ratan Capital Management LP lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 2.2% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.29.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $8.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $274.34. 2,314,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,376,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $309.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.94. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $342.26. The company has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

