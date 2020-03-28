Ratan Capital Management LP Sells 46,098 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Ratan Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,098 shares during the quarter. Twilio accounts for approximately 2.7% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Twilio by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

TWLO traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.63. 2,189,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,026,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of -41.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.15. Twilio Inc has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $151.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from to in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.29.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $4,176,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 4,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total transaction of $521,773.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,980 shares of company stock worth $15,272,439 over the last three months. 10.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

