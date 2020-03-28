Ratan Capital Management LP Takes $1.69 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000. Danaher makes up 0.9% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,254,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,178,577. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $169.19. The stock has a market cap of $96.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.40.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

In related news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,981,847.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

