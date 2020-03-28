Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Takes $4.15 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,323 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.3% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. State Street Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,778 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,532,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,707,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,448 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,465,322 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,592,882,000 after acquiring an additional 429,310 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Microsoft by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,128,757 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,382,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,527,441 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,656,477,000 after acquiring an additional 279,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $6.41 on Friday, reaching $149.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,816,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,579,768. The firm has a market cap of $1,187.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.98. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $116.13 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.42.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

