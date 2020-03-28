Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 3,907 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 185,732 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.3% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $54,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $10.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.74. The company had a trading volume of 50,826,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,733,800. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,130.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.53. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Apple from to in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.07.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.