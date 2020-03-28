RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Holdings Cut by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 93.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,429 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 963,911 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of RingCentral worth $11,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $1,188,870.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,360 shares in the company, valued at $47,394,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.36, for a total transaction of $85,598.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,363 shares of company stock worth $24,869,313 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG traded up $21.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.97. 2,870,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,518. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. RingCentral Inc has a 12 month low of $101.33 and a 12 month high of $252.85.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $194.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.86.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

