RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Ratan Capital Management LP

Ratan Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 85.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,425 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,152 shares during the quarter. RingCentral makes up 5.7% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ratan Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of RingCentral worth $10,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RNG. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.82, for a total transaction of $1,241,987.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 166,741 shares in the company, valued at $40,321,308.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $80,847.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,211.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,363 shares of company stock valued at $24,869,313 over the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on RNG. Deutsche Bank began coverage on RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on RingCentral from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on RingCentral from $194.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on RingCentral from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on RingCentral from $250.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.86.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded up $21.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,870,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,518. RingCentral Inc has a twelve month low of $101.33 and a twelve month high of $252.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.39 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.05.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

