Safehold Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, February 23rd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.156 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Safehold has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Safehold has a payout ratio of 42.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Safehold to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

Get Safehold alerts:

Shares of SAFE traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.23. 404,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,939. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.46. Safehold has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $66.70. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.14 and a beta of 0.02.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $29.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.56 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $622,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,211,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,277,333. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 344,900 shares of company stock worth $17,274,249. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.