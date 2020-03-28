Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) Receives €8.08 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €7.40 ($8.60).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €4.40 ($5.12) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC set a €10.50 ($12.21) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of FRA SHA traded down €0.26 ($0.30) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €5.60 ($6.51). The company had a trading volume of 806,823 shares. Schaeffler has a one year low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a one year high of €16.74 ($19.47). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is €8.51.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.