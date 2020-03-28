Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFPT. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $136.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. First Analysis raised shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.62.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,927,592.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $251,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,927.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $10,014,500. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.97. 513,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.05 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.09. Proofpoint Inc has a 1 year low of $83.81 and a 1 year high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.11 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

