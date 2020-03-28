Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,100 FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in FirstCash by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,181,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $256,561,000 after acquiring an additional 166,795 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,038,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,404,000 after purchasing an additional 97,497 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,033,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,935,000 after purchasing an additional 156,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,365,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,168,000 after purchasing an additional 109,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 768,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,942,000 after purchasing an additional 81,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstCash stock traded down $3.81 on Friday, reaching $69.19. 297,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,964. FirstCash Inc has a one year low of $60.04 and a one year high of $106.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.87 and a 200 day moving average of $84.31.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

FCFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upgraded FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstCash has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

