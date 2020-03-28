Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 95.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 98,160 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,143.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

SRPT traded down $4.57 on Friday, hitting $94.44. The company had a trading volume of 504,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,903. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.08. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $158.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $100.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.10 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.13% and a negative net margin of 187.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.05) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRPT. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $217.00 price objective (up previously from $211.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.95.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,596.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

