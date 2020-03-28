Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $587,000 Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 65.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,203 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 8,118 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 595 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.80. 905,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,233. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $168.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.13 and its 200 day moving average is $133.34.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $320,705.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $89,317.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,871.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,684 shares of company stock worth $1,052,896. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FFIV. MKM Partners decreased their target price on F5 Networks to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised F5 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.80.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

