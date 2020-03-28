Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $487,000 in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,072.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ MKSI traded down $6.49 on Friday, reaching $79.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,047. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.20. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.87 and a 52 week high of $122.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.92 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.89.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $25,005.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,208.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.