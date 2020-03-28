Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $513,000 in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Argo Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Argo Group during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Argo Group during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Argo Group during the fourth quarter worth $177,000.

ARGO stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.86. The stock had a trading volume of 414,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,838. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.77. Argo Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $78.57.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15). The firm had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.97 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARGO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Argo Group in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.53.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $175,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss bought 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.30 per share, with a total value of $48,934.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,556.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Argo Group Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

