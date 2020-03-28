Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 29,661 Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NET. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at $186,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at $1,393,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at $2,321,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Uv Partners Iv Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $45,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,107,852 shares of company stock worth $47,702,433.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

Shares of NYSE NET traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.96. 2,787,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,929,439. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion and a PE ratio of -30.50. Cloudflare Inc has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $25.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.12 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.