Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,276 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.77. 11,419,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,509,346. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average of $54.00. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.