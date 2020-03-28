Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $572,000 Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 400.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,250,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,130 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 14,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $6,707,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 249.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 51,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 36,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.41. 3,234,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,492,077. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.56.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $404.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PAAS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Pan American Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.88.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

