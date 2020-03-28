Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,326 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Conn’s worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CONN. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Conn’s by 256.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 619,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 445,812 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the third quarter valued at $5,065,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 3,274.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 151,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 771,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after buying an additional 128,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at $1,409,000. Institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $5.10. 557,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,028. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average is $16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $146.37 million, a PE ratio of 1.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.35. Conn’s Inc has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.92.

CONN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.50 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub cut Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens cut Conn’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Conn’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.70.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

