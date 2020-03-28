Short Interest in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Decreases By 27.5%

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,966,500 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the February 27th total of 12,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.28.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $5,487,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $36.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,809,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,043. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.16. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

