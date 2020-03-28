Short Interest in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Declines By 11.5%

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,074,600 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the February 27th total of 24,930,000 shares. Approximately 43.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

NYSE:AMC traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $3.60. 3,428,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,974,071. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $17.07. The company has a market cap of $375.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. AMC Entertainment’s payout ratio is -11.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mittleman Brothers LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Mittleman Brothers LLC now owns 2,745,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after purchasing an additional 489,791 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,591,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,522,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,089,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,336,000 after purchasing an additional 103,198 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 982,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 237,526 shares during the period. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Benchmark cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush cut shares of AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.31.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

