Short Interest in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Declines By 11.3%

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,143,200 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the February 27th total of 11,430,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,211,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,522,419.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,447.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 40.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APLE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Shares of NYSE APLE traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,906,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,633,892. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.86. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $289.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.45 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 73.62%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.