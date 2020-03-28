Short Interest in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Increases By 81.9%

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,130,100 shares, an increase of 81.9% from the February 27th total of 5,020,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
AVTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Avantor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Avantor from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Avantor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.98.
In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $350,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,088.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of AVTR stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.60. 1,582,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,648,053. Avantor has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10.
Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avantor will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
About Avantor
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.
Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?
Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.