Short Interest in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Increases By 81.9%

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,130,100 shares, an increase of 81.9% from the February 27th total of 5,020,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

AVTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Avantor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Avantor from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Avantor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.98.

Get Avantor alerts:

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $350,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,088.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,645,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,044 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Avantor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,922,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,165,000 after purchasing an additional 210,519 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $127,050,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,436,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,338 shares during the period. Finally, Lexington Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $106,955,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.60. 1,582,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,648,053. Avantor has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avantor will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.