Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Receives €42.34 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2020

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €41.67 ($48.46).

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHL. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.50 ($50.58) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of ETR SHL traded down €2.59 ($3.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €33.51 ($38.96). The company had a trading volume of 682,432 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €28.50 ($33.14) and a 1-year high of €45.20 ($52.56). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €37.19 and its 200-day moving average is €39.66.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit