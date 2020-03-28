Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Receives €42.34 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €41.67 ($48.46).

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHL. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.50 ($50.58) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of ETR SHL traded down €2.59 ($3.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €33.51 ($38.96). The company had a trading volume of 682,432 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €28.50 ($33.14) and a 1-year high of €45.20 ($52.56). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €37.19 and its 200-day moving average is €39.66.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

