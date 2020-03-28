Sierra Wireless Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 2,947 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,493% compared to the average volume of 185 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Sierra Wireless from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James set a $13.00 price objective on Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,108 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 36,852 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 1,122.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,027,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 943,697 shares in the last quarter. 35.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWIR stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $5.57. The stock had a trading volume of 653,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.85. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.40 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

