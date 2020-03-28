SIG’s (SHI) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of SIG (LON:SHI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SHI. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of SIG in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on SIG from GBX 122 ($1.60) to GBX 97 ($1.28) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on SIG from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 85 ($1.12) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on SIG from GBX 94 ($1.24) to GBX 76 ($1.00) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SIG currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 90 ($1.18).

Shares of LON SHI traded down GBX 3.90 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 27.10 ($0.36). The stock had a trading volume of 13,264,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30. SIG has a 1 year low of GBX 30.48 ($0.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 153.90 ($2.02). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 60.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 101.43. The firm has a market cap of $160.31 million and a P/E ratio of 38.71.

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

