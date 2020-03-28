Sinclair Broadcast Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 5,597 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,864% compared to the typical volume of 285 call options.

In other news, major shareholder Frederick G. Smith acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $3,282,000.00. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,387,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,316,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,227 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth $15,960,000. Raging Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.1% during the third quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,653,000 after purchasing an additional 430,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 712.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 454,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,168,000 after purchasing an additional 398,960 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBGI. TheStreet lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,969,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,122. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.42. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $66.57.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

