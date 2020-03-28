Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $15.94 Million Stock Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.41% of Umpqua worth $15,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Umpqua by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Umpqua by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens raised Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $177,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,951 shares of company stock valued at $202,202. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Umpqua stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $11.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,654,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $310.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.79 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

